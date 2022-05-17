Bride marries another man after drunk groom delays baraat

Representational image

A bride refused to marry her groom after his drunken dancing delayed the baarat for hours. The incident occurred on Sunday (May 15) in Rajgarh tehsil's Chelana village of Rajasthan's Churu district.

According to the reports, the bride married another man after her family members approached the drunk groom (Sunil) and his friends over the delay but they kept dancing.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Bride marries sister's groom mistakenly after mix-up due to power failure

The baarat set off for the bride's house at 9 pm, but the groom and his friends got drunk and continued to dance to the DJ's beats, causing the procession to be delayed for hours.

The muhurat time for wedding pheras was 1.15 am, but the groom showed no signs of slowing down. Frustrated with being kept waiting, the bride decided to return the baarat. Her family then made the decision to marry her off to someone else.

A day after the incident, the groom's family went to the Rajgarh police station to file a complaint against the bride's family.

The bride's side claimed that the groom and his family were careless about the wedding pheras and that this attitude would continue in the future.

After consulting with the police, both parties decided to cite family issues as the reason for the wedding cancellation and provided written confirmation.

READ | 105-year-old Jharkhand man dies 30 minutes after fulfilling last wish to cast vote