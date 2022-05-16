Kaash sardiyon mein shaadi hoti: Bride complains about getting married in summer, video goes viral

Meanwhile, IMD has said that the heatwave prevailing in Delhi and other north Indian states will abate from Tuesday for the next four days.

Amid the soaring temperatures and the sweltering summer heat these days, it’s difficult for anyone to do any work. Now imagine getting married in such weather while being laden with heavy wedding lehenga and bulky jewellery.

A bride has apparently expressed her discomfort about the weather on her wedding day.

READ | Bihar: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal dances with girls at a wedding, video goes viral

In a video shared on Instagram, the bride dressed in wedding attire says she wishes she had gotten married during winters because it’s just too hot.

In the viral video, the bride can be heard saying, “Kaash sardiyon mein shaadi hoti, bohot garmi lag rahi hai.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has also been uploaded on a page named witty_wedding, with a caption that reads, ”Dil ka Dard jinke garmi me shadi ho rhi h ya hone wale hai.”

Now many people found the video relatable and some opined that getting married in winter is equally tough and wrote. ”Sardi me meri huyi thi bahut thand lagti hai” Another said, ”Ab to ho gayi,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heatwave prevailing in Delhi and other north Indian states will abate from Tuesday for the next four days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Senior Scientist RK Jenamani, said, "Yesterday`s heatwave was the most severe. The peak is over. Today we are having a trend of 3 to 4 degrees fall over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh."

READ | Man turns up police station as IAS officer for security cover, gets arrested instead