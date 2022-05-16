Kaash sardiyon mein shaadi hoti: Bride complains about getting married in summer, video goes viral

Headlines

Meet engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns to become...

Khufiya announcement: Vishal Bhardwaj leaves Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi curious as he keeps mum about their next film

Revitalize Your Skin Naturally with Acharya Panchakarma’s Ayurvedic Face Packs

Will Mamata Banerjee lead INDIA alliance against PM Modi? Sri Lankan prez asks million-dollar question

Nana Patekar says 'its unfortunate' people have forgotten 'real' heroes: 'Film ka pehla show dekhenge lekin...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

This cricket team holds record for winning most finals, it's not India, Sri Lanka or West Indies

Meet engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns to become...

IPS Navjot Simi, IAS Tushar Singla's love story

Vegetarian foods rich in biotin (vitamin B7)

7 animal’s milk that humans drink (other than cows, buffaloes and goats)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Nipah Virus In Kerala: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Confirms Two Deaths From Nipah Virus

Khufiya announcement: Vishal Bhardwaj leaves Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi curious as he keeps mum about their next film

Nana Patekar says 'its unfortunate' people have forgotten 'real' heroes: 'Film ka pehla show dekhenge lekin...'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding invite surfaces online: Details about venue, guests, and menu reportedly leaked

HomeViral

Viral

Kaash sardiyon mein shaadi hoti: Bride complains about getting married in summer, video goes viral

Meanwhile, IMD has said that the heatwave prevailing in Delhi and other north Indian states will abate from Tuesday for the next four days.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the soaring temperatures and the sweltering summer heat these days, it’s difficult for anyone to do any work. Now imagine getting married in such weather while being laden with heavy wedding lehenga and bulky jewellery. 

A bride has apparently expressed her discomfort about the weather on her wedding day.

READ | Bihar: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal dances with girls at a wedding, video goes viral

In a video shared on Instagram, the bride dressed in wedding attire says she wishes she had gotten married during winters because it’s just too hot.  

In the viral video, the bride can be heard saying, “Kaash sardiyon mein shaadi hoti, bohot garmi lag rahi hai.”

Watch the viral video here:

 

 

The video has also been uploaded on a page named witty_wedding, with a caption that reads, ”Dil ka Dard jinke garmi me shadi ho rhi h ya hone wale hai.”

Now many people found the video relatable and some opined that getting married in winter is equally tough and wrote. ”Sardi me meri huyi thi bahut thand lagti hai” Another said, ”Ab to ho gayi,” wrote one user.    

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heatwave prevailing in Delhi and other north Indian states will abate from Tuesday for the next four days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Senior Scientist RK Jenamani, said, "Yesterday`s heatwave was the most severe. The peak is over. Today we are having a trend of 3 to 4 degrees fall over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh."

READ | Man turns up police station as IAS officer for security cover, gets arrested instead 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 launched in India, priced same as iPhone 14 at Rs 79,900, to go on sale from…

    YouTuber Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika gets pregnant again; watch Payal Malik's reaction

    IND vs SL live stream for free: How to watch Asia Cup Super Four India vs Sri Lanka live on TV, laptop, mobile

    Rajinikanth's next after Jailer, Thalaivar 171, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans wonder if it's part of LCU

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launched in India; check price, specifications

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

    Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

    Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

    Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

    Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE