Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur man marries Dutch girlfriend as per Hindu traditions

Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district witnessed a cross-cultural union as Hardik Verma, 32, married his Dutch girlfriend, Gabriela Duda, 21, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

In a cross-continental union that bridged cultures and hearts, Hardik Verma, a 32-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, and Gabriela Duda, a 21-year-old resident of the Netherlands, sealed their love in a heartfelt wedding ceremony. The pair, immersed in Hindu customs, exchanged vows on Wednesday, November 29, in a joyous celebration of their union.

Their love story unfolded across borders. Hardik, originally from a village in Fatehpur, ventured to the Netherlands for work, finding employment as a supervisor in a pharmaceutical company. Fate intertwined their paths as he met Gabriela, a colleague, and their shared experiences led to a blossoming relationship.

After three years of building their bond, the couple made the heartfelt decision to marry, communicating their intentions to Hardik's parents over a heartfelt phone call. Last week, the duo arrived in Fatehpur, receiving a warm and enthusiastic welcome from Hardik's family and the villagers, who eagerly joined in the wedding festivities.

 On December 3, his family will travel to Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where they presently reside. Explaining the choice of Fatehpur for the ceremony, Hardik noted the significance of their ancestral ties to the place.

He further revealed their upcoming plans—a reception scheduled for December 11 in Gandhinagar, graced by Gabriela's father Marcin Duda, mother Barbara Duda, and other family members from the Netherlands. Post the jubilant celebrations in India, the couple plans to return to the Netherlands on December 25, where they will partake in a Christian wedding ceremony at a church.

Their journey, marked by love transcending boundaries, culminates in a celebration of cultural fusion and commitment, reflecting the union of two hearts beating as one across continents.

