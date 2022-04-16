US President Joe Biden’s ‘invisible handshake’ goes viral, leaves netizens scratching their heads

US President Joe Biden has been the butt of many memes and jokes online, as with any political figure with influence. Now, Biden has found himself to be the punchline of memes once again after having a seemingly weird moment on stage.

The internet, which is brutal when it comes to making memes on influential figures, has not been kind to Joe Biden for some time now, as he has attracted a lot of attention during public rallies and gatherings for making faux pas while on the stage.

This time, the president of the United States has gone viral for doing an ‘invisible handshake’ after he ended delivering a speech at a gathering. This incident took place when Biden was addressing a crowd at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.

Biden just finished his speech and shook hands with nobody pic.twitter.com/XLndAZcHiD — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 14, 2022

In the now-viral video, the 79-year-old president can be seen ending his speech and then turning to shake the hand of the person next to him with his arm extended, but there is no one there, after which the audience and Biden himself were left confused.

After the viral handshake took place, Biden was left confused and could be seen wandering on the stage in a muddled manner. Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the clip, confused as to why Biden turned to an empty space for a handshake.

While some internet users couldn’t stop laughing at the clip, some people on social media defended the US president, saying that he was actually looking for someone to guide him off the stage, which is why his hand was extended.

Before this, Joe Biden had sparked a meme fest on social media for referring to US Vice President Kamala Harris as the First Lady, and the former First Lady of US Michelle Obama as the Vice President.

