Bird poops on Joe Biden during his speech, video goes viral

A bird pooped on President Joe Biden during his speech in Menlo, a city in Iowa. Biden was speaking on infrastructure and inflation when a bird’s poop fell on his left shoulder splattered with white marks.

The US President, however, continued with his speech. Netizens noticed it and shared the clip. After being shared, the incident went viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

JUST IN: Bird poops on Joe Biden during inflation speech pic.twitter.com/LtLjzwymtc April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, inflation in the US soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years. Costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.

READ | Bride's father recreates Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava', wins hearts

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981.