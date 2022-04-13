Bride's father recreates Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava', wins hearts

Weddings are one of the most joyous occasions, not only for the bride and groom but also for their family members, close friends, and other wedding guests. People close to the bride and groom perform various popular songs during the wedding and have fun. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride's father dancing his heart out on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' from the blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna.

In the video, the bride's father can be seen standing in the centre, while the other men are standing surrounding him. The audience can also be heard cheering for the dad as he wowed one and all with his epic dance moves. The video is sure to put a wide smile on your face.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by Anusha Wedding Choreography and was captioned as saying, "When Bride’s father takes over the dance floor." So far, the video has more than 53,400 likes on it. Netizens have also praised the bride's father in the comment section for his thumkas and cool swagger.

One user commented, "The best thing I saw on Instagram today, dad got some real swag," while another said, "This uncle is such a dude!!!" A third user wrote, "Wowww man he overshadowed everyone." One user also observed that the bride's father resembles former US President Bill Clinton.