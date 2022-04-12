US skydiver hits ground at 200 kmh after 13,500ft fall, survived

A skydiver in Virginia (US) survived after her parachute got tangled around her leg, following which she smashed into the ground at 201 kmh speed.

During her 13,500-foot fall in November last year, Jordan Hatmaker had hit the ground 20 seconds after pulling her release cord.

In the incident, the 35-year-old suffered a broken back, leg and ankle, and remained conscious throughout the entire ordeal.

According to reports, after her legs became entangled in the ropes of her primary parachute and when she set to release her reserve, both catapulted in opposite directions, 'leaving her hurtling toward the earth in a terrifying spin.'

She hit the ground on her left leg and bounced forward to land on her back. Subsequently, she was taken to the hospital where she spent 25 days recovering from the horrific fall. However, she remained conscious throughout the whole ordeal and screamed out for help.

"Everything happened really quickly. I didn't have any thoughts because I was spiralling so I didn't know what was going on, I was just in strategy mode,” Hatmaker told a news agency. It took her three months to walk again. However, even after this incident, she hopes to skydive again one day.

