'UPSC wala pareeksha ba jaruri': Bhojpuri twist to Ayesha's Mera Dil Ye Pukare goes VIRAL

Ayesha, internet’s latest sensation and a prominent social media influencer from Pakistan, has reached to the nooks and corners of the world through her viral video in which she is dancing to the tunes of old Bollywood song ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja.’ Her video saw various versions in several languages.

Now, a new video has popped up on YouTube in which a Bhojpuri content creator has mashed up Ayesha’s dance video with his rap. The lyrics of the song is about a lover who wants to impress his beloved with his preparation for the UPSC exams.

The guy talks in detail about the things he would do for the girl when he would be selected for the prestigious UPSC list. He mentions the special services that come with a top officer’s job.

Here’s the video:

Ayesha, in the first week of December last year, took over the internet when a dance video from a Pakistani wedding went viral. Apparently, she was dancing at a friend’s wedding in this. The video spread like a wildfire in no time, and there onwards, everybody was either emulating her or trying to take the dance video one notch higher.

She became such a rage on social media that her followers count increased by 3 lakh within some hours.

Now, when the Bhojpuri mashup is here, do you think it’s a worthy follow up of Ayesha viral dance?