Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'UPSC wala pareeksha ba jaruri': Bhojpuri twist to Ayesha's Mera Dil Ye Pukare goes VIRAL

Ayesha is going to be the inspiration of content creators for some more time. Here’s a latest Bhopuri rap video inspired by her.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

'UPSC wala pareeksha ba jaruri': Bhojpuri twist to Ayesha's Mera Dil Ye Pukare goes VIRAL
Image: Instagram

Ayesha, internet’s latest sensation and a prominent social media influencer from Pakistan, has reached to the nooks and corners of the world through her viral video in which she is dancing to the tunes of old Bollywood song ‘Mera dil ye pukare aaja.’ Her video saw various versions in several languages.

Now, a new video has popped up on YouTube in which a Bhojpuri content creator has mashed up Ayesha’s dance video with his rap. The lyrics of the song is about a lover who wants to impress his beloved with his preparation for the UPSC exams.

The guy talks in detail about the things he would do for the girl when he would be selected for the prestigious UPSC list. He mentions the special services that come with a top officer’s job.

Here’s the video:

Ayesha, in the first week of December last year, took over the internet when a dance video from a Pakistani wedding went viral. Apparently, she was dancing at a friend’s wedding in this. The video spread like a wildfire in no time, and there onwards, everybody was either emulating her or trying to take the dance video one notch higher.

She became such a rage on social media that her followers count increased by 3 lakh within some hours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Now, when the Bhojpuri mashup is here, do you think it’s a worthy follow up of Ayesha viral dance?

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.