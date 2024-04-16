Twitter
Meet Srishti Dabas who topped UPSC CSE 2023 without coaching, she worked at RBI in day and studied at night, AIR is...

Aditya Srivastava's first reaction after UPSC CSE 2023 result goes viral, watch video here

Meet Nausheen, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 9, she studied from...

Aditya Srivastava's first reaction after UPSC CSE 2023 result goes viral, watch video here

The viral video shows a group of his batchmates carrying him while chanting his name.

Prashant Tamta

Apr 16, 2024

Aditya Srivastava, who hails from Lucknow, has emerged as the UPSC CSE 2023 topper. Srivastava, who got selected as IPS in his second attempt, is currently undergoing training at IPS Academy in Hyderabad. Now, after the final civil services examination 2023 result, his reaction has gone viral as he secured the All India Rank (AIR). 

A video has surfaced on social media platforms showing his joyous celebration of achievement. The viral video shows a group of his batchmates carrying him while chanting his name. Check out the viral video here:

 

 

After cracking the UPSC exam last year, Aditya was allotted the West Bengal cadre. In his first attempt, he couldn't even clear the prelims. He started preparing for the UPSC CSE while working in Bengaluru. Later, he decided to quit his job to prepare for the high-profile exam. He cracked the exam in his second attempt and was selected for the Indian Police Service. However, he continued to prepare for the civil services to get the top post which is Indian Administrative Services (IAS). This year, his dream came true as he will now be an IAS. 

