Meet Anmol Rathore, J-K girl, who cracked UPSC CSE 2023 in third attempt, her AIR is...

She recently cracked the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of UPSC CSE 2023. Aditya Srivastava has topped the civil services examination 2023. This article will tell you about Anmol Rathore, who has secured All India Rank (AIR) 7. She is from the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Rathore cracked the UPSC CSE 2023 exam in her third attempt at the age of just 24.

She has a BA LLB honours from Gujarat National Law University. She completed her graduation in 2021. She recently cracked the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) and currently undergoing training for the same.

READ | Meet Donuru Ananya Reddy, topper among females in UPSC civil services exam 2023, her AIR is...