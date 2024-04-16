Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kota Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Anmol Rathore, J-K girl, who cracked UPSC CSE 2023 in third attempt, her AIR is...

J&K: 6 dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river

Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut, to share screen space with Prabhas in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kota Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz after she slams her for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'I don’t tear...'

Teams to score most goals in UEFA Champions League history

Add these fiber-rich foods to your diet for better health

8 healthy snacks for heart patients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu, his salary is more than CTC of CEOs, earns Rs..

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Anmol Rathore, J-K girl, who cracked UPSC CSE 2023 in third attempt, her AIR is...

She recently cracked the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of UPSC CSE 2023. Aditya Srivastava has topped the civil services examination 2023. This article will tell you about Anmol Rathore, who has secured All India Rank (AIR) 7. She is from the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Rathore cracked the UPSC CSE 2023 exam in her third attempt at the age of just 24.

She has a BA LLB honours from Gujarat National Law University. She completed her graduation in 2021. She recently cracked the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) and currently undergoing training for the same.

READ | Meet Donuru Ananya Reddy, topper among females in UPSC civil services exam 2023, her AIR is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Shakal dekhi hai': Anjum Batra talks about his journey from Dev D to Amar Singh Chamkila, recalls initial struggle

DNA TV Show: Why did election officials check Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in Tamil Nadu?

'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes

Made in Rs 14 crore, this superhit film started Rs 300-crore franchise, revived star kid's career, marked debut of...

Tesla may enter India soon: How Elon Musk's company can locally produce Rs 20 lakh EV

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement