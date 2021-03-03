Two-year-old boy falls from 12th floor, WATCH what happens next

In a video of the incident taken from a nearby building, the toddler can be seen climbing over the balcony railing and on to a thin ledge.

This delivery driver from Vietnam might just have become a god for the parents of a 2-year-old girl who fell from the 12th floor of a high-rise building.

Nguyen Ngoc Manh works as a delivery truck driver and was present on the premises to make a delivery in the opposite building. Talking about the frightening experience, Manh still can't believe that he saved the toddler's life.

“I was sitting in the car and waiting to deliver some belongings for a client in the opposite building while hearing a baby’s bawling, just thought she was yelled by her mothers," Manh told Vietnam Times.

"However, no sooner had I heard someone screaming for help than I stuck my head out of the car, looking around, and saw a girl climbing out of the balcony, Hanh added.

Manh further went on to explain how to devised a plan to save the toddler's life who was "lucky" enough to fall in his lap.

"I plunged out of the car immediately and found ways to climb into the nearby building. I mounted on a 2-meter-high tile roof to seek a proper position to get the girl. I tried to reach out my hand and took the maximum effort to catch the girl," he said.

"When the baby falls, I just can ward her off so that she would not fall directly to the ground. Luckily, the baby fell into my lap, and the two landing on the sheet roof. I hurriedly embraced her then saw blood leaking from her mouth, I was very frightened," he exclaimed.

In a video of the incident taken from a nearby building, the toddler can be seen climbing over the balcony railing and on to a thin ledge. Residents who witnessed the incidents can be heard shouting out to her. The child falls after losing her grip on the ledge.

According to a local daily, the toddler dislocated her hip after the incident but suffered no other injuries. She is now in a cast, said doctors at the Nationals Children's Hospital, where the toddler is admitted.

"I didn’t think about it much back then, but now I'm happy for doing something meaningful. After saving the girl, I left without leaving a phone number, though the girl’s family managed to contact me anyway to inform me of the girl’s health status," Manh told VNEexpress.

"It’s not just changed: my life has turned upside down. Normally my Facebook posts draw only a few dozen responses, now I get tens of thousands," Manh further said.