Two-year-old boy falls from 12th floor, WATCH what happens next

Headlines

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new family photo, says 'cherish every moment'

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

DNA Special: What secrets do sacked Rajasthan minister's red diary have?

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new family photo, says 'cherish every moment'

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeViral

Viral

Two-year-old boy falls from 12th floor, WATCH what happens next

In a video of the incident taken from a nearby building, the toddler can be seen climbing over the balcony railing and on to a thin ledge.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 03, 2021, 05:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This delivery driver from Vietnam might just have become a god for the parents of a 2-year-old girl who fell from the 12th floor of a high-rise building.

Nguyen Ngoc Manh works as a delivery truck driver and was present on the premises to make a delivery in the opposite building. Talking about the frightening experience, Manh still can't believe that he saved the toddler's life. 

“I was sitting in the car and waiting to deliver some belongings for a client in the opposite building while hearing a baby’s bawling, just thought she was yelled by her mothers," Manh told Vietnam Times.

"However, no sooner had I heard someone screaming for help than I stuck my head out of the car, looking around, and saw a girl climbing out of the balcony, Hanh added.

Manh further went on to explain how to devised a plan to save the toddler's life who was "lucky" enough to fall in his lap.

"I plunged out of the car immediately and found ways to climb into the nearby building. I mounted on a 2-meter-high tile roof to seek a proper position to get the girl. I tried to reach out my hand and took the maximum effort to catch the girl," he said.

"When the baby falls, I just can ward her off so that she would not fall directly to the ground. Luckily, the baby fell into my lap, and the two landing on the sheet roof. I hurriedly embraced her then saw blood leaking from her mouth, I was very frightened," he exclaimed.

In a video of the incident taken from a nearby building, the toddler can be seen climbing over the balcony railing and on to a thin ledge. Residents who witnessed the incidents can be heard shouting out to her. The child falls after losing her grip on the ledge.

According to a local daily, the toddler dislocated her hip after the incident but suffered no other injuries. She is now in a cast, said doctors at the Nationals Children's Hospital, where the toddler is admitted.

"I didn’t think about it much back then, but now I'm happy for doing something meaningful. After saving the girl, I left without leaving a phone number, though the girl’s family managed to contact me anyway to inform me of the girl’s health status," Manh told VNEexpress.

"It’s not just changed: my life has turned upside down. Normally my Facebook posts draw only a few dozen responses, now I get tens of thousands," Manh further said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Jaw-dropping viral video: Man risks life to save beloved puppy from ferocious black bear

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE