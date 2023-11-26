This Rs 491 crore 'wedding of the century' in Paris goes viral on social media

26-year-old Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone exchanged vows in an opulent ceremony in Paris; her family runs a prosperous car dealership. The couple isn't famous, but their wedding has drawn a lot of attention online.

In India, the wedding season has arrived, and with it, the festivities all around the country. People make all kinds of preparations to make their day unforgettable, from lavish celebrations to distinctive entrances. Moving up a notch, this Parisian wedding is being referred to as the "wedding of the century."

26-year-old Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone exchanged vows in an opulent ceremony in Paris; her family runs a prosperous car dealership. The couple isn't famous, but their wedding has drawn a lot of attention online. Throughout the week-long celebrations, Brockway wore exquisite clothing, making them nothing short of extravagant.

From renting out the famous Palace of Versailles for a portion of their celebration, flying guests to Paris on private planes, to even having a private concert by the hit band Maroon 5, the wedding featured a variety of events. To further enhance the fairy-tale atmosphere, the event was extravagantly adorned with a wide range of beautiful flowers.

Awestruck viewers watched as videos and pictures from the opulent ceremony went viral on TikTok. Lauren Zigman, an event planner, expressed excitement for Brockway's wedding on TikTok. Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur Madelaine Brockway, the bride, is a topic of much interest.

At Bill Ussery Motors, her father Robert 'Bob' Brockway serves as Chairman and CEO. The company operates Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Coral Gables and Cutler Bay, Florida. The wealth that went into the lavish wedding is explained by its ties to a prosperous family business.

Some have expressed amazement at the wedding's expenses, while others disagreed with the outrageous display of wealth. Videos from Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone's lavish wedding, which reportedly cost an astounding $59 million, have gone viral on social media. The couple wed on November 18.