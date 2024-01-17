This is the world's only 10-star hotel; the price for a one-night stay is...

Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab, the world's only 10-star hotel, stands tall on an artificial island, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

In the heart of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, stands the renowned Burj Al Arab, proudly claiming the title of the world's only 10-star hotel. Perched on an artificial island, this architectural masterpiece was brought to life and is impeccably managed by Jumeirah, a name synonymous with luxury.

Rising majestically on the Dubai skyline, the Burj Al Arab is among the tallest hotels globally, with an interesting twist – 39% of its towering height remains uninhabitable, adding an air of mystery to its grandeur.

The journey of Burj Al Arab began in 1999 when it was unveiled to the world as the tallest hotel, a testament to Dubai's commitment to opulence. The price tag for this lavish creation soared beyond a staggering 1 billion dollars (now equivalent to Rs 8330 crore). Positioned 280 meters (920 ft) from Jumeirah Beach, the hotel sits on its own artificial island, accessible by a private curved bridge.

According to media sources, for those seeking an unparalleled experience, the Burj Al Arab offers a nightly fare that can climb up to a jaw-dropping Rs 10 lakh. Connected to the mainland by a private bridge, the hotel is designed in the shape of a ship's sail, boasting a helipad 210 meters (689 feet) above the ground.

Guests arriving at this architectural marvel have the option to make a grand entrance through a special helicopter service or in the lap of luxury with a chauffeured Rolls-Royce. The hotel's suites are equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Additional amenities include free Wi-Fi, widescreen interactive HD TVs, reactor speakers, and more.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah takes indulgence to new heights with its eight restaurants, a spa, and numerous sea-view rooms. The rooftop bar, two swimming pools, 32 grand cabanas, and an exclusive restaurant further contribute to the hotel's allure.

Perched 656 feet above sea level, the Sky View Bar stands as a testament to the hotel's height and offers guests afternoon tea and other beverages. The spa facilities, including a sauna, steam room, plunge pool, and indoor infinity pool with views of the Arabian Gulf, provide a serene retreat. Additionally, treatment rooms and a hot tub complete the lavish spa experience.

The Burj Al Arab's strategic location, just a 5-minute walk from the Burj Al Arab Island Bridge, ensures uninterrupted access to the thrills of the Jumeirah Wild Wadi Waterpark. In the realm of hospitality, the Burj Al Arab reigns supreme as the world's only 10-star hotel, a true symbol of luxury and extravagance 656 feet up in the sky.