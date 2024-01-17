This is the world's only 10-star hotel; the price for a one-night stay is...

Headlines

Meet IIT grad who failed 17 times, then built Rs 40000 crore company, backed by Google

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeViral

Viral

This is the world's only 10-star hotel; the price for a one-night stay is...

Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab, the world's only 10-star hotel, stands tall on an artificial island, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 08:41 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the heart of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, stands the renowned Burj Al Arab, proudly claiming the title of the world's only 10-star hotel. Perched on an artificial island, this architectural masterpiece was brought to life and is impeccably managed by Jumeirah, a name synonymous with luxury.

Rising majestically on the Dubai skyline, the Burj Al Arab is among the tallest hotels globally, with an interesting twist – 39% of its towering height remains uninhabitable, adding an air of mystery to its grandeur.

The journey of Burj Al Arab began in 1999 when it was unveiled to the world as the tallest hotel, a testament to Dubai's commitment to opulence. The price tag for this lavish creation soared beyond a staggering 1 billion dollars (now equivalent to Rs 8330 crore). Positioned 280 meters (920 ft) from Jumeirah Beach, the hotel sits on its own artificial island, accessible by a private curved bridge.

According to media sources, for those seeking an unparalleled experience, the Burj Al Arab offers a nightly fare that can climb up to a jaw-dropping Rs 10 lakh. Connected to the mainland by a private bridge, the hotel is designed in the shape of a ship's sail, boasting a helipad 210 meters (689 feet) above the ground.

Guests arriving at this architectural marvel have the option to make a grand entrance through a special helicopter service or in the lap of luxury with a chauffeured Rolls-Royce. The hotel's suites are equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Additional amenities include free Wi-Fi, widescreen interactive HD TVs, reactor speakers, and more.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah takes indulgence to new heights with its eight restaurants, a spa, and numerous sea-view rooms. The rooftop bar, two swimming pools, 32 grand cabanas, and an exclusive restaurant further contribute to the hotel's allure.

Perched 656 feet above sea level, the Sky View Bar stands as a testament to the hotel's height and offers guests afternoon tea and other beverages. The spa facilities, including a sauna, steam room, plunge pool, and indoor infinity pool with views of the Arabian Gulf, provide a serene retreat. Additionally, treatment rooms and a hot tub complete the lavish spa experience.

The Burj Al Arab's strategic location, just a 5-minute walk from the Burj Al Arab Island Bridge, ensures uninterrupted access to the thrills of the Jumeirah Wild Wadi Waterpark. In the realm of hospitality, the Burj Al Arab reigns supreme as the world's only 10-star hotel, a true symbol of luxury and extravagance 656 feet up in the sky.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Remains of 2800-year-old settlement found in PM Modi's village Vadnagar

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus and other Android users

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu-starrer all set to enter Rs 100-crore club, mints Rs 11.50 crore

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE