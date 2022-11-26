Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Bihar: Thieves steal entire train engine by digging tunnel in railway yard, here's how

Train engine theft: The thieves used to carry the locomotive parts and other items in sacks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Bihar: Thieves steal entire train engine by digging tunnel in railway yard, here's how
Bihar: Thieves steal entire train engine by digging tunnel in railway yard (file photo)

In a shocking incident, thieves in Bihar stole an entire train diesel engine from a railway yard in Begusarai district. The thieves dug a tunnel to the yard and started stealing the engine part by part and eventually doing away with the entire engine, police said. The engine was brought into the yard for repair.

"Last week, a case was registered at the Barauni police station for the theft of a diesel engine brought for repairs to the Garhara yard. In the course of the investigation, three people were arrested," said PS Dubey, the inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Muzaffarpur.

Based on the information given by them during interrogation, searches were conducted at a scrap godown in Prabhat Nagar area of Muzaffarpur district and 13 sacks full of train parts were found, he said. A search is on for the owner of the scrap godown, he added.

Recovered items include engine parts, wheels of vintage train engines and railway parts made of heavy iron, he said. "They had dug a tunnel to the railway yard and through it, they used to carry the locomotive parts and other items in sacks," said Dubey. The gang is also involved in unbolting steel bridges and stealing their parts, he said.

READ | Rishi Sunak's daughter Anoushka performs Kuchipudi at UK event, desi netizens are impressed

Last year, a railway engineer of Samastipur Loco Diesel Shed was suspended after he allegedly sold off an old steam engine kept at the Purnea court premises.

The engineer had allegedly used a forged letter from the divisional mechanical engineer of Samastipur to sell the engine in connivance with other railway officials and security personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.