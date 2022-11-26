Bihar: Thieves steal entire train engine by digging tunnel in railway yard, here's how

Bihar: Thieves steal entire train engine by digging tunnel in railway yard (file photo)

In a shocking incident, thieves in Bihar stole an entire train diesel engine from a railway yard in Begusarai district. The thieves dug a tunnel to the yard and started stealing the engine part by part and eventually doing away with the entire engine, police said. The engine was brought into the yard for repair.

"Last week, a case was registered at the Barauni police station for the theft of a diesel engine brought for repairs to the Garhara yard. In the course of the investigation, three people were arrested," said PS Dubey, the inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Muzaffarpur.

Based on the information given by them during interrogation, searches were conducted at a scrap godown in Prabhat Nagar area of Muzaffarpur district and 13 sacks full of train parts were found, he said. A search is on for the owner of the scrap godown, he added.

Recovered items include engine parts, wheels of vintage train engines and railway parts made of heavy iron, he said. "They had dug a tunnel to the railway yard and through it, they used to carry the locomotive parts and other items in sacks," said Dubey. The gang is also involved in unbolting steel bridges and stealing their parts, he said.

Last year, a railway engineer of Samastipur Loco Diesel Shed was suspended after he allegedly sold off an old steam engine kept at the Purnea court premises.

The engineer had allegedly used a forged letter from the divisional mechanical engineer of Samastipur to sell the engine in connivance with other railway officials and security personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)