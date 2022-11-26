Search icon
Rishi Sunak's daughter Anoushka performs Kuchipudi at UK event, desi netizens are impressed

On Friday, Anoushka Sunak was seen performing the classical Indian dance Kuchipudi as a mark of respect to her Indian heritage.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: While Rishi Sunak has recently caused a stir in the political world, his daughter Anoushka Sunak has made headlines in the arts and culture world. On Friday, the nine-year-old was seen performing the classical Indian dance Kuchipudi as a mark of respect to her Indian heritage. Her performance was part of the 'Rang'- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022, the UK's largest inclusive inter-generational festival of this dance form.

The dance festival, organised by acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar, brought together 100 artists from all over the world, ranging in age from 4 to 85. The event was organised to commemorate India@75. Anoushka was seen on stage with a group of other children, dressed in a blue and green dance costume, performing the dance drama. She was performing at London's "The Bhavan." While Rishi Sunak was not present, his parents and wife Akshata Murthy, Narayana Murthy's daughter, attended the dance event.

Anoushka spoke about her love for Kuchipudi in a media interview. "I love Kuchipudi and dancing because when you're dancing, all your worries and stresses fade away and you're completely immersed in the moment with all your friends beside you. I enjoy being on stage," she said.

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's 57th Prime Minister, holds a special place in the hearts of too many Indians. Sunak is not only the first person of Indian origin to hold this position, but he is also the youngest in the last 200 years.

