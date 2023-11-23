Headlines

Viral

Sweet dreams turn sour: Chinese burglar's nap interrupted mid- robbery, lands him behind bars

A would-be Chinese burglar's attempt at a stealthy heist took a hilarious turn when he fell asleep mid-robbery after enjoying a cigar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

In a comical turn of events that could rival a scene from a slapstick comedy, a Chinese burglar's ill-fated attempt at a heist took an unexpected twist when he dozed off mid-robbery. According to a report from the South China Morning Post, the peculiar incident unfolded in the Yunnan province of southwest China.

The would-be thief initially entered a residence but, spooked by the sounds of conversation within, opted to bide his time in a different room until the homeowners dozed off. However, instead of maintaining a vigilant watch, the intruder decided to light up a cigar and, much to his misfortune, succumbed to sleep.

As the unsuspecting family settled into their nightly routine, the homeowner, accompanied by her younger child, was roused from slumber by an unexpected disturbance—loud snores echoing through the home. At first dismissing the noise, the homeowner went about her business. However, after 40 minutes and a trip to the kitchen to attend to her child's needs, she couldn't ignore the escalating ruckus.

Upon closer investigation, the woman discovered the source of the disturbance: the would-be thief, sprawled out on the floor in a deep slumber. Swiftly gathering her wits, she alerted her family members and promptly contacted the authorities.

Police arrived on the scene, revealing that the drowsy intruder was no stranger to a life of crime. Having a prior arrest for theft in 2022, he had apparently resumed his "old profession" after a brief stint behind bars. Despite a release in September, it seemed the offender had failed to reform his ways, leading to his bizarre and ultimately unsuccessful naptime escapade. The sleepy burglar now faces a new set of charges, adding a humorous twist to a tale of criminal misadventure.

