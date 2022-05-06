'Supermon' saves kid from drowning as he jumps in swimming pool, check out viral video

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@TheFigen

A mother can play several roles in one's life, from creator to teacher, and she is always there to help you get out of trouble. A viral video depicts a 'supermom' rescue her child from drowning as he jumps into a deep swimming pool. The video shows a curious child standing at the deep end of a swimming pool and diving in. Within a half-second of the boy entering the water, his mother runs over to him and grabs him with one hand. She then grabs his T-shirt and pulls him out of the water.

Even before the kid enters the pool, his mother appears out of nowhere to rescue him, as if she knew he was going to dive in and hurt himself.

Mother of the yearpic.twitter.com/TIXn8P85gx — Figen (@TheFigen) April 30, 2022

The video was posted on Twitter by the account 'TheFigen,' with the caption "Mother of the year!" The video has garnered over 4.8 lakh views and about 15 thousand likes so far. Many people praised the woman's swift reaction time in the presented situation. Over 150 users commented on the post as well, one wrote, "It doesn't matter what's in the other hand as long as she managed to pull the boy out. The boy barely touched the water."

READ | Woman secretly pokes holes in partner's condom, gets six-month jail term for 'stealthing'