Woman secretly pokes holes in partner's condom, gets six-month jail term for 'stealthing'

(Image Source: IANS)

In a one of its kind incident, a German woman has been convicted of sexual assault and booked for 'stealthing' in a historic judgment. Usually the accusation of stealthing is on a man who secretly removes or sabotages a condom during sexual intercourse, and his partner is not aware of it.

A German court found the woman guilty of sexual assault after she kept the man in dark and poked holes in her partner's condoms without his knowledge. She was handed a six-month suspended sentence for purposefully damaging her partner's condoms, a media report cited.

Read | Delhi horror! 'Unknown man' molests two girls in school, urinates in classroom

What is the case?

The 39-year-old woman was in a casual relationship with a 42-year-old man whom she befriended online last year. It was described as being involved in a 'friends with benefits' relationship in the court. The pair would meet up regularly for regular intimate encounters from the beginning of 2021.

The woman developed deeper feelings for her partner that were not reciprocated by the man who was happy with the casual nature of their relationship. During one such casual meeting the woman secretly poked holes in the condoms that her partner kept in his nightstand. She hoped to get pregnant but did not succeed.

The woman then sent her partner a message over WhatsApp that she was pregnant and admitted sabotaging the condoms. He responded by filing criminal charges against her. The woman later admitted to attempting to manipulate her partner. Initially, the woman was facing charges of rape but this was later reduced to sexual assault.

What is stealthing?

Stealthing is when a partner secretly removes a condom during sex without the other person's consent. Non-consensual condom removal or stealthing is when a man removes a condom during sexual intercourse without consent, when his sex partner has only consented to condom-protected sex.

Victims are exposed to potential sexually transmitted infections such as HIV/AIDS, or unwanted pregnancies. Sex without a condom can expose a woman to possible pregnancy. It also makes it easier for both partners, no matter what gender, to get or pass on sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Men often report that they stealth because they find sex more pleasurable without a condom. But there may also be a psychological thrill in dominating, or taking advantage of a partner. Outside of California, laws in the United States do not specifically cover stealthing, and as of 2017, there were no known legal cases about it.