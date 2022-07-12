‘Stay single like me’: Nagaland BJP minister’s tweet on World Population Day 2022 amuses netizens

Photo - Twitter

Nagaland BJP Minister Temjen Imna Along has made a significant impact on the world of social media, with his witty remarks and funny replies on several social issues. He came into prominence after he pointed out the benefits of having “small eyes” on social media.

Temjen Imna Along is trending on social media once again after his hilarious comment on World Population Day 2022. In his now-viral tweet, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) minister said that people should “stay single” to avoid population growth.

On the occasion of World Population Day 2022, Temjen Imna Along urged the youth of the country to be “sensible” and control the population, moving towards creating a sustainable future. In this tweet, Along urged the youth to “stay single” like him.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland minister said, "On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. Or Stay Single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today."

Reacting to this statement, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also joked around and said, “The Education Minister of Nagaland is not actually against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group.”

Netizens were left amused and tickled with laughter over the tweet posted by the Nagaland BJP minister, with one user saying, “Don’t worry sir, unemployment will not let youth marry either.” Another person said, “Government should incentivize men for being single.”

Soon after he posted this tweet, the phrase ‘Temjen imna along wife’ started trending on Google. Sharing a screenshot of this, the minister wrote, “Ayalee, Google search excites me! I am still looking for her!”

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along has been the talk of the netizens for his witty and humorous approach to many social issues. What do you think about his tweet on World Population Day awareness?

