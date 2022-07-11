Viral! Monkeys use social media on smartphone, watch video to know what happened next

Twitter(@himachal_queen)

Monkeys are known to be like humans in many ways. As humans are gradually adapting modern technology, monkeys seem to be following the trends too. A video that has recently gone viral on the internet showed monkeys using social media like its an everyday activity for them.

Interestingly, the viral video shows the monkeys looking at a smartphone while scrolling through some social media account.

The video has cracked up netizens across the internet as many social media users are amazed to see the monkeys' interest in the smartphone.

The hilarious video shows the monkey having a phone in his hand. He is next seen running through the phone easily.

Watch the viral video here:

In the beginning of the video, you’ll see two monkeys running the smartphone. Later, a third one goes for the phone and starts running in in an intriguing manner.

The video shows someone holding the smartphone while the monkeys eagerly watch a video on it. One monkey is also seen touching the mobile screen to check something in it.

The way he is looking at the screen makes it look like he knows everything about a smartphone.

The video was first shared on Twitter by an account named - @himachal_queen with the caption, “The craze of social media.” It has already garnered more than 154.8K views and over 3,000 likes on Twitter.

The comments section is full of amusing comments as netizens are thrilled to see the monkeys using a phone.