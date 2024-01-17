SpiceJet passenger gets stuck inside toilet on Mumbai-Bengaluru flight; airline issues apology

A SpiceJet passenger traveling from Mumbai to Bengaluru was trapped in the lavatory for over an hour due to a malfunctioning door lock.

In an unusual turn of events, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru made headlines on Tuesday when a male passenger found himself unexpectedly stuck inside the aircraft's lavatory for over an hour. The ordeal unfolded after the seat belt sign was turned off following takeoff from Mumbai.

The passenger, who ventured to the restroom after the initial ascent, encountered a malfunction with the lavatory door lock, leaving him confined until the plane touched down in Bengaluru. The airline, SpiceJet, promptly issued a statement expressing regret over the incident and assured that the stranded passenger received assistance throughout the duration of the flight.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger," SpiceJet stated.

To ease the passenger's anxiety during the unexpected confinement, the flight crew passed a note, reassuring him and instructing on how to manage the situation until landing.

The note read, "Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in few minutes. So please use the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, the engineer will come. Do not panic."

Upon the aircraft's arrival in Bengaluru, an engineer promptly intervened, successfully opening the lavatory door. The stranded passenger received immediate medical attention, and SpiceJet expressed regret for any inconvenience caused during the unforeseen incident.

The airline concluded, "SpiceJet regrets and apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the passenger."