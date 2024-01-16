School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

A heartwarming video featuring a female teacher and her students dancing joyfully to a devotional song has become an internet sensation.

In a heartening display of unity and joy, a captivating video featuring a female teacher and her students has taken the internet by storm. The delightful clip, shared by the Instagram account @mishra_angel1806, captures the group dancing exuberantly to the popular Lord Hanuman's bhajan "Keejo Kesari Ke Laal" by Lakhbir Singh Lakha. Since its upload, the video has garnered a staggering 58,000 likes, solidifying its status as a viral sensation.

The enchanting footage kicks off with the female teacher leading the dance routine, earnestly imparting the intricate moves set to the devotional melody to her eager students. The synchronization and infectious enthusiasm displayed by the students are truly remarkable, ensuring that the performance is a guaranteed mood lifter for anyone who witnesses it.

Originally shared on Instagram on January 9, the video has become a hub for positive comments from netizens, who can't help but express their admiration for the beautiful dance. The heartwarming spectacle hasn't just captured the attention of millions; it has become a source of joy and appreciation within the online community.

Among the myriad reactions from viewers, one user remarked, "This is so divine and beautiful," while another exclaimed, "Wow, I am delighted to watch it." The comment section overflowed with additional praises, echoing sentiments such as "This is so beautiful" and "So, so, so amazing." Clearly, the performance has not only touched hearts but has also become a beacon of positivity, resonating with a global audience that appreciates the beauty of unity and expression through dance.