‘Paise kamana kitna asaan ho gya hai..’: Sachin Tendulkar’s deepfake gets him furious, watch viral video

Deepfakes are a hot topic in India and although the technology has been around for a while, it has become more accessible and easy to use over the past couple of years.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar has been the most popular cricketer in the world for the past few decades and now his name is associated with the most talked about dangers of AI, deepfake. Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is the new prey of fraudsters to manipulate people via deepfake. Sachin has shared a video on his X account in which he can be seen promoting a game called ‘Skyward Aviator Quest’ which her daughter also plays. The video may look authentic to many but it isn't. In the caption Sachin revealed that the video is fake and dangerous. In the video, Sachin can be seen saying ‘Paise kamana kitna asaan ho gya hai’. The video left the cricketer furious and he wrote that, “these videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.”

“Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.” he added further.
 

 

Deepfakes are a hot topic in India and although the technology has been around for a while, it has become more accessible and easy to use over the past couple of years. The tech has been on government radar and it got the eye of netizens after a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral at the end of 2023.

For those who are unaware, deepfake technology uses computers to swap faces or voices in videos, making it seem like someone is saying or doing something they didn't actually do. It's like really advanced pretend play for videos, but it can be tricky because people might think the things in the video are real, even though they're just pretend. That's why it's important to be careful and not believe everything you see online.

