Orangutan pulls man from shirt, holds on to leg through its enclosure at Indonesian zoo

A zoo can be a great place to learn about endangered animals and species, but it is important to be cautious when interacting with them. Zoo visitors are always urged to keep a safe distance from the animals and their habitats. However, we have seen enough individuals break zoo laws and wind themselves in trouble or be fatally attacked by the animals. A recent viral video demonstrates why this rule should be followed. The viral video shows an ape furiously reaching out and pulling a man's shirt.

The incident occurred at the Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia and has shocked netizens. Hasan Arifin, the man in the video, can be seen getting extremely close to the orangutan enclosure. As the man tries to release himself from the ape's hold, the orangutan suddenly grabs his leg. The man's friend tries to release him, but his efforts are unsuccessful.

Orangutans are typically non-aggressive toward humans, although the behaviour of a wild animal is always unexpected. Orangutans are extraordinarily powerful apes, with one orangutan being five to seven times stronger than humans.

The video was posted on Twitter by an account named "san". So far, the 32-second-video has reached over 1.5 crore views and more than 2 lakh likes on the social media. Many users expressed their reactions after watching the video, one user wrote a hilarious comment that said, "He clearly loves his shirt more than his life. It happens sometimes". While another wrote, "he just wanted a hug".

