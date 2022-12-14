Optical Illusion: Spot the dog hidden in THIS pic within 5 seconds

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: The human brain is extremely susceptible to optical illusions. Some of them can even assist us in discovering our hidden personalities and desires. There will also be some designed to test your spatial awareness. To put it another way, optical illusions put your vision and observation skills to the test. One of the most perplexing optical illusions you've ever witnessed. Only 1% of people can locate the hidden dog in the image below in less than 8 seconds. Are you one of the 1%? Let us look into it.

You might not notice a dog when you first look at the image. As you examine the photo more closely, you may notice the adorable creature. Can you locate it? Or are you still scratching your head in confusion?

Only the most astute observers will notice the hidden dog in this image. Could you find the hidden dog? No? The timer is ticking. It is difficult to locate the dog. Those who were able to spot the dog should be commended on their keen vision. We know you want to know where the dog is and are looking forward to hearing the answer. The answer is given below.