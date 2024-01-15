Headlines

Viral

'Once king of skies and now..': Then and now picture of Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal go viral, netizens in shock

In a recent image, Goyal was seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama with an untrimmed beard.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Image Source: X/ANI
Founder of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, found himself in the spotlight as a recent image of him went viral on social media. Goyal was dressed in a white kurta and pyjama with an untrimmed beard. Netizens drew comparisons between his current state and his leadership during the airline's operational days.

Goyal's appearance became a topic of discussion after he was photographed leaving Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to visit his ailing wife, Anita, who is also a co-accused in the alleged Rs 538 crore fraud on Canara Bank. 

On humanitarian grounds, a special court granted Goyal permission to meet his wife on January 13. He was also allowed to seek consultation from his private doctors for multiple ailments.

This decision followed Goyal expressing a very sad state of his life, where he said "lost every hope of life and it would be "better if he died in jail" than living in such a situation.

The judge had acknowledged that the Goyal faced multiple illnesses with his body struggling to respond adequately. 

"His only daughter is also reportedly not well to look after her mother. In this way, the accused and his wife have become orphans. In such a situation, the feeling of meeting the ailing wife once is quite natural," the judge noted.

Goyal was arrested by the ED on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the CBI against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at the Canara Bank, according to PTI.
 
The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

