Old photos of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as a model go viral, netizens can’t believe their eyes

Photo - Twitter

Senior BJP politician and Maharashtra leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has remained in the headlines for the past few days due to the ongoing political crisis in the state, with the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on the cards.

However, this time the Maharashtra BJP leader made headlines for a different leader. Believe it or not, Devendra Fadnavis has had a short career as a model. Fadnavis, who is known for his political stronghold and influence in Maharashtra, did a short stint as a clothing model, and the photos have surfaced online.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister had a career as a model for a clothing store in Nagpur. The photos of Devendra Fadnavis’s photoshoot for the store were posted on Twitter by a user named Agrima, and have since gone viral.

The Twitter user posted the photo along with the caption, “Dad just told me about Devendra Fadnavis' career as a model for Nagpur Garment Store. Goodnight.” Many netizens retweeted these photos, as they couldn’t believe their eyes that the former Maharashtra CM was also a model.

Dad just told me about Devendra Fadnavis' career as a model for Nagpur Garment Store. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/dI7AGOVPrH — (@Agrimonious) June 26, 2022

Here are some of the bestTwitter reactions to the modeling photos of Devendra Fadnavis.

"Omw to steal your CM seat" — Abdeali (@abujivaji) June 26, 2022

@MangoZeus the guy she told you not to worry about — Mitali @MituTalks) June 26, 2022

He do be looking Nagpur's number 1 model —Business Typhoon Piyush Maverick Tainguriy(@MangoZeus) June 26, 2022

Why so patronizing? He was trying to earn a living honestly. What’s wrong with that? — Shravan (@shravansampath) June 26, 2022

Many Twitter users believed that the viral snaps of Devendra Fadnavis were photoshopped, while some had hilarious reactions to the photos. One Twitter user wrote, “On my way to steal your CM seat” while another user wrote, “the guy she told you not to worry about.”

Recently, Devendra Fadnavis met with the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in relation to the political crisis in the state. Fadnavis requested the governor to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to reveal their numbers and declare that they have lost their majority.

With BJP finally getting involved in the political turmoil in the state, it is likely that the MVA alliance will topple and the rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, will come back to Maharashtra.

READ | 'Hotel that never lands': Demo of Sky Cruise with guest capacity of 5,000 leaves netizens amazed