'Hotel that never lands': Demo of Sky Cruise with guest capacity of 5,000 leaves netizens amazed

Hashem AL-Ghaili took the internet by storm when uploaded a video of a futuristic nuclear powered, never landing aeroplane hotel.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 27, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

Yemeni science communicator Hashem AL-Ghaili uploaded a video of an AI-piloted aircraft with the capacity to host 5,000 guests on YouTube has left netizens baffled. The video is a glimpse of what being on top of the 7th cloud means. Literally! 

1. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube

Ghaili is calling the huge aircraft-- Sky cruise. It will have the capacity to host 5,000 guests. 

2. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube

The aircraft boasts 20 nuclear-powered engines that will always be airborne throughout the planned travel and it will also carry repairs in flight.  This will have a main deck at the front and at the back, it will have a hall with 360 degrees view connected by an inside lift.

 

3. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube

The sky cruise will include n entertainment deck, a shopping mall, sports centers, restaurants, bars, playgrounds, cinemas and swimming pools, wedding halls, and meeting halls. 

4. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube

The plane will have a vault that will offer guests a 360 view of the sky.

 

5. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube

The floating paradise will also have luxurious guest rooms for people to relax and rejuvenate. 

