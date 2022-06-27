'Hotel that never lands': Demo of Sky Cruise with guest capacity of 5,000 leaves netizens amazed

Hashem AL-Ghaili took the internet by storm when uploaded a video of a futuristic nuclear powered, never landing aeroplane hotel.
Yemeni science communicator Hashem AL-Ghaili uploaded a video of an AI-piloted aircraft with the capacity to host 5,000 guests on YouTube has left netizens baffled. The video is a glimpse of what being on top of the 7th cloud means. Literally!
Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N with new design, features launched in India: IN PICS
1. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube
Ghaili is calling the huge aircraft-- Sky cruise. It will have the capacity to host 5,000 guests.
2. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube
The aircraft boasts 20 nuclear-powered engines that will always be airborne throughout the planned travel and it will also carry repairs in flight. This will have a main deck at the front and at the back, it will have a hall with 360 degrees view connected by an inside lift.
3. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube
The sky cruise will include n entertainment deck, a shopping mall, sports centers, restaurants, bars, playgrounds, cinemas and swimming pools, wedding halls, and meeting halls.
4. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube
The plane will have a vault that will offer guests a 360 view of the sky.
5. Sky cruise | Photo: Hashem AL-Ghaili YouTube
The floating paradise will also have luxurious guest rooms for people to relax and rejuvenate.