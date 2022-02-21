Netizens amused as angry bride throws away barfi fed by groom – WATCH viral video

The wedding season has officially taken over the internet with many brides and grooms going viral for varied reasons. Yet again another wedding video has won over netizens’ hearts.

The video shows a bride dolled up in a red lehenga and a groom in a suit for the jaimala ceremony.

While the pooja ceremony takes place, the pandi offers some sweets to the groom, which he is asked to handover to the bride.

What comes next is quite amusing! Soon after the groom starts feeding a piece of barfi to the bride, she throws it away angrily.

No, it doesn’t stop here. A little later in the video, the pandit gives the bride a glass of water to give to the groom. When she offers him the glass of water, the groom doesn’t accept it. After this, the bride takes the glass from him and throws it into the crowd angrily.

The viral video has already garnered over 1.24 lakh likes as netizens are amazed at the bride’s untimely anger.

The video was shared with the text - ‘Chill Didi Chill’ by the page ‘ghantaa’ on Instagram. While many people found the video to be hilarious, others questioned if the couple is being married forcefully.

Netizens have filled the comments section with laughing emojis and funny reviews. Complimenting the bride and groom, an Instagram user said, “Takkar ki jodi”. Another one commented, “Jab aapki shadi ex ke sath ho jaye”.