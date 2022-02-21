‘Karma pays back’: Man tries to kick stray dog, falls hard instead – WATCH viral video

Many people are firm believers of the fact that destiny and karma play an important role in their life. A video that has recently gone viral on the internet might make you believe in fate even if didn’t earlier.

The video which has now gone viral on Twitter was shared as the perfect example of ‘fate plays its role’.

The video, first shared by Natureholic on Twitter, shows CCTV footage of a man walking on a street.

A little ahead in the video, we can see that the man approaches an innocent stray dog and tries to kick it hard. Unfortunately, he himself slips and falls hard on his back.

Watch the video here:

The video has grabbed the attention of more than 306k viewers and received mixed reactions from people on the internet.

Many people claimed that the video explains how karma works, while others said that the man deserved this punishment.