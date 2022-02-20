'Tujhme rab dikhta hai': Teacher gets heartwarming farewell from students - Watch Viral Video

Great teachers are known to be loved of most of their students but this one here seems to have won over the hearts of all her students.

A video from West Bengal that has now gone viral all over social media shows a group of students giving a heart-warming farewell to their beloved teacher.

The cute video will surely remind you of your school days. Watch it here –

ITS EMOTIONAL - Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world.



Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal@bbcbangla @pooja_news @ananya116 @Plchakraborty @madhuparna_N @MamataOfficial @KatiahatT pic.twitter.com/OhcPytVALU — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) February 18, 2022

In the video from North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, two girls can be seen bringing their teacher - ‘Sampa ma’am’ to a classroom where all classmates are waiting.

Together with their classmates, the two girls celebrated their beloved teacher’s farewell, which was planned as a surprise.

The students get down on their knees to present her beautiful flowers while they sing the song ‘Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai’.

All the students and the teacher get emotional and hug each other right before the video ends.

The one-minute-18-second clip has garnered a lot of love on the internet. It was shared with the caption, “ITS EMOTIONAL - Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world. Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal”.

The video is now having more than 17,000 views as netizens recall their favourite teacher looking at the video. The videos comment section is full of loving messages. A user said, "Teachers are our guiding force of life. Tujhmey Rab Dikhta hai... amazing love poured by students for their best teacher." Another wrote, "It's rare to find this nowadays. Make me emotional”.

Another one added "Now that's an achievement difficult to beat."

Speaking his heart out, another user said, "Teachers wah h jo hame life ka asli hissa jeena sikhate h. Main bhi kafi miss karta hu un teacher logo ko jinhone kafi support kiya. Yeh video dekh kar sach me feel aagya."