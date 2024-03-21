Twitter
Meet woman, who gave away Rs 2500 crore wealth to marry a common man, she is daughter of…

A young woman named Angeline Francis was the heiress to an empire that could purchase happiness anywhere in the world, but she found contentment in the ordinary man's smile.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

A young woman named Angeline Francis was the heiress to an empire that could purchase happiness anywhere in the world, but she found contentment in the ordinary man's smile. A treasure that no inheritance could compare to was found by Angeline Francis. She made the choice to choose him because she believed that her love would be rich for all eternity and that it was worth millions of dollars. When Angeline Francis turned down a family inheritance worth $300 million US dollars, or roughly Rs 2500 crore, to marry her boyfriend, Jediah Francis, she demonstrated that love is more important than money. The couple fell in love when they met at Oxford University and realized that their financial backgrounds were not compatible. Angeline's father asked her to choose between her boyfriend and her inheritance, but she chose love. Angeline Francis is the daughter of Malaysian business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai.

Despite being born into a wealthy family and having access to a life of luxury, Angeline valued love and togetherness more than materialism. She married Jediah Francis in 2008, proving that "love conquers all".

Angeline's decision to choose love over money is not an isolated incident. In 2021, Japan's Princess Mako gave up her royal title to marry her college lover and commoner, Kei Komuroa. This goes to show that love can make people sacrifice even the most precious things in their lives.

Angeline's story is a reminder that true love is not about material possessions or financial status but about cherishing basic human necessities like love and togetherness. Her decision to reject an enormous inheritance for love is a testament to the fact that love is priceless and can make us do things we never thought possible.

