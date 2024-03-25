Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

Indian vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy extended, to now be played as…

Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain Mahakal temple, 13 priests injured

Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

Indian vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy extended, to now be played as…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

10 superfoods for healthy lungs

8 benefits of drinking hot water everyday

Superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Vishaal Asrani reveals challenges, apprehensions about directing Masha and the Bear LIVE: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

Earlier in January 2021, Mr Mauch embarked on his journey targetting around 30 rural homes, delivering service from his ISP.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A man who established his own Wi-Fi to avoid whopping bills and slow connection by providers has now landed enormous government funding.

In a bid to resolve the scarcity of reliable broadband service from major providers, Jared Mauch, from Michigan, built his fibre-to-the-home Internet provider, Washtenaw Fiber Properties LLC. Now, has got $2.6million or Rs 217,021,113  in government funding, and his ISP is aiming to expand and reach numerous people.

Earlier in January 2021, Mr Mauch embarked on his journey with around 30 rural homes, delivering service from his ISP. 

And currently, the subscriber count has almost doubled, reaching about 70 customers. Now, with the benefit of funds from the American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, Mr Mauch is aiming to connect over 600 properties to his network.

The amount of $ 71 million given by the US government to Washtenaw County for various infrastructure projects, including broadband enhancement, helped Mr Mauch's massive expansion plans.

Thereafter, Mauch took a major step and bid on the entire project in his area, eventually acquiring the bid through a competitive selection process. His ISP was among four chosen by the county to deliver good Internet access to various regions.

The expansion will take his present network of 14 miles of fibre to 38 miles. However, the rural sector poses its own challenges, with some homes needing costly half-mile extensions costing over $30,000.

Under the terms, Mauch will offer 100Mbps symmetrical Internet with unlimited data for an affordable $55 per month, while a 1Gbps plan with unlimited data will be available for $79 per month. 

The project formalized into a contract in May 2022, is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor had blockbuster debut, but had no work for 11 years, lost all money, sold car, drove taxi, now is...

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check dates, party-wise candidates, past results and other important details

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is Congress's Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma, and why did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at him?

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement