Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

A man who established his own Wi-Fi to avoid whopping bills and slow connection by providers has now landed enormous government funding.

In a bid to resolve the scarcity of reliable broadband service from major providers, Jared Mauch, from Michigan, built his fibre-to-the-home Internet provider, Washtenaw Fiber Properties LLC. Now, has got $2.6million or Rs 217,021,113 in government funding, and his ISP is aiming to expand and reach numerous people.

Earlier in January 2021, Mr Mauch embarked on his journey with around 30 rural homes, delivering service from his ISP.

And currently, the subscriber count has almost doubled, reaching about 70 customers. Now, with the benefit of funds from the American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, Mr Mauch is aiming to connect over 600 properties to his network.

The amount of $ 71 million given by the US government to Washtenaw County for various infrastructure projects, including broadband enhancement, helped Mr Mauch's massive expansion plans.

Thereafter, Mauch took a major step and bid on the entire project in his area, eventually acquiring the bid through a competitive selection process. His ISP was among four chosen by the county to deliver good Internet access to various regions.

The expansion will take his present network of 14 miles of fibre to 38 miles. However, the rural sector poses its own challenges, with some homes needing costly half-mile extensions costing over $30,000.

Under the terms, Mauch will offer 100Mbps symmetrical Internet with unlimited data for an affordable $55 per month, while a 1Gbps plan with unlimited data will be available for $79 per month.

The project formalized into a contract in May 2022, is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

