Meet Indian queen who divorced husband for love, she is from...

This man, a queen divorced her husband for love and then this happened. Know all about her here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

While divorce remains a taboo in our society and people are judged for deciding to walk out of a toxic marriage. Imagine how difficult it must have been in the 1900s to decide to end a marriage that was not working out. It was a time when divorce was not considered an option. 

The Maharani of Baroda, Sita Devi took the brave decision to opt for divorce from her husband to unite with her lover. 

Sita Devi was born in 1917. She was a woman who was way ahead of her time. Sita Devi was married to MR Appa Rao Bahadur, Vuyyuru's affluent Zamindar. The two were parents to a son. Sita Devi, in the year 1943, met Maharaja Pratapinharo Gaekward of Baroda at the Madrs Horse Races. At the time, he was the 8th richest man in the world.

Sira Devi was charmed by the man on their first meeting. But, at the time, Sita Devi was married. Maharaja Pratapinharo decided to consult his legal team who suggested that Sita Devi convert to Islam and end her current marriage according to Indian law. 

After divorcing her husband, Sita Devi can again adopt Hinduism to marry Maharaja. 

The two got married and settled in Monte Carlo. Sita Devi was an extrovert and liked to mingle with elites in the foreign land. The couple went to the US twice on a shopping spree and spent approximately Rs 83 crore. 

This soon began to take a financial toll on the couple. Maharaja was submerged in an interest-free loan. This eventually began to affect their relationship and they eventually got divorced. 

