Meet Grecia Munroz, who got married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, she is from...

Meet Grecia Munroz, a model and TV show host who recently married Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reportedly tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz. He has shared a picture with his newly wedded wife on the social media platform, Instagram. Goyal and Munoz tied the knot a couple of months back and returned from their honeymoon in February, according to Hindustan times. 

Who is Grecia Munoz? 

Gracia Munoz is a model and television show host born in Mexico. She is currently living in Delhi. In 2022, Munoz won the Metropolitan Fashion Week. Munoz has now stepped away from modelling and is reportedly working on her startup in luxury consumer products. 

Zomato CEO was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi. The two met at IIT Delhi and fell in love. Subsequently, Deepinder and Kanchan got married but later decided to part ways. The couple also have a child together. 

Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Meanwhile, Zomato's green initiative faced a huge backlash. Now they have decided to step back and confirmed that there will be no change in the colour of the uniform worn by the agents. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
