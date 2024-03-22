Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal quietly marries entrepreneur Grecia Munoz in a private ceremony over a month ago.

In a surprise revelation, sources close to the matter have confirmed that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently exchanged vows with entrepreneur Grecia Munoz. The discreet wedding ceremony reportedly took place more than a month ago, according to the insider, who opted to remain anonymous.

Hailing from Mexico, Munoz boasts a diverse background, having transitioned from modeling to founding her own startup specializing in luxury consumer goods.

Returning from their honeymoon in February, Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz seem to be settling into married life. Munoz, who proudly declares herself as hailing from Mexico and now embracing India as her home, has been sharing glimpses of her exploration of Delhi on her Instagram profile.

This marks Goyal’s second marriage, having previously been wed to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during his studies at IIT-Delhi.

In January, Munoz offered a peek into her new life in Delhi through social media, showcasing her visits to iconic landmarks like the Red Fort.

At 41 years old, Deepinder Goyal has made a significant mark in the business world as the founder and CEO of Zomato. Originating as Foodiebay in 2008 from Goyal's own apartment, Zomato has evolved into a behemoth in the food delivery industry, operating in over 1,000 cities across India.

However, recent controversy surrounded Zomato when it announced plans for a 'pure veg' fleet of delivery executives clad in green uniforms, exclusively delivering vegetarian meals. The decision faced severe criticism on social media, prompting Goyal to swiftly backtrack, acknowledging the potential risks the segregation could pose to the safety of delivery personnel.