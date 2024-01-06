Meet daughter of legendary cricketer, who joined Bollywood, worked with Ranveer, Deepika in Rs 193 crore project

She is carving her own journey in the world of Bollywood. Opting for a career in film, she has swiftly risen to fame.

Some people choose not to follow the footsteps of their famous fathers, and write their own unique tale. Similarly, 27-year-old Amiya Dev is crafting her own story, steering away from the legacy of her father, the legendary cricketer and former Indian captian Kapil Dev.

Her journey began with her directorial debut in the 2019 blockbuster '83,' a cinematic celebration of her father's iconic cricket triumphs. As an assistant director, she brought a unique perspective to the film, contributing insightful details about Kapil Dev's life and the challenges he faced during India’s historic 1983 World Cup win.

Her role in '83' garnered praise from renowned director Kabir Khan, who commended Amiya and other assistant directors for their dedication and contributions. This acknowledgment showed her valuable insights and commitment to portraying the details of her father's remarkable journey on the big screen.

Having worked alongside Bollywood superstars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in '83,' Amiya has become a rising star in her own way.

Her involvement in Bollywood projects reflects her passion for storytelling and dedication for making her own identity in the film industry.

Amiya Dev's journey from the cricketing legacy of her father to the world of Bollywood serves as an inspiring tale of pursuing one's passion and making your own way in proving that a dream can always turn into reality.