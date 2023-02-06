Search icon
Meet Aadi Swaroopa, with Ambidexterity who can write in 11 ways with both hands simultaneously

The child set a world record for writing the most words in one minute while using both hands at once.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Aadi Swaroopa, a 17-year-old Indian girl from Mangaluru has gained attention online for possessing the rarest of the rare abilities known as ambidexterity which allows her to utilise both her right and left hands at the same time. She can write in 11 various ways, including while wearing a blindfold and writing backwards. 

She has been recognised by the Lata Foundation's Exclusive World Record for her ability to write 45 words unidirectionally in one minute while simultaneously writing in both English and Kannada.

A global record for writing the most words using both hands simultaneously in one minute has already been set by the young person who has taught herself to use her abilities to the fullest extent. Aadi Swaroopa has also made it into the India Book of Records for her amazing visual memory.

Her extraordinary was recently shared by Ravi Karkara who is a tech enthusiast. He tweeted with a video, “She is 'Aadi Swaroopa' from Mangalore. She can WRITE in 11 different styles. Both Parts of her BRAIN functions at the Same Time, one in a million. Amazing! This Skill is Known as Ambidexterity.”

The Aadi Swaroopa video has Twitter in awe and in disbelief. 

