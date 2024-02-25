Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

Social media influencer 'Gabbar Singh', with 1.5 million followers, raised an alarm on Twitter, claiming to have received a fake iPhone 15 from Amazon.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

In a recent social media uproar, a prominent user known as 'Gabbar Singh', boasting over 1.5 million followers, has shared a disconcerting experience regarding his latest Amazon acquisition. The user took to the platform to express his dismay after allegedly receiving a counterfeit iPhone 15 from the e-commerce giant.

Accompanied by a snapshot revealing a troubling message on the device screen stating, "Unfortunately, Photos has stopped," Gabbar Singh detailed his frustration in the post and queried his followers if they had encountered similar issues.

"Waah @amazonIN delivered a Fake iPhone 15. Seller is Appario. Tagged with 'Amazon choice'. No cable in the box. Total Dabba. Has anyone faced similar issue?" the user wrote on X, sparking a flurry of reactions.

The tweet swiftly gained momentum, prompting a response from Amazon. "We're sorry to know that you received an incorrect product in the package. Kindly fill in your details here: [link], we'll get back to you with an update in 6-12 hours time," reassured Amazon Help.

Following up on the instructions, Gabbar Singh informed Amazon that he had filled the form and requested a refund. In response, Amazon assured him, stating, "Thank you for confirming. Please wait for 6-12 hours, and our Social Media team will get back to you with a resolution via email. Your patience is appreciated."

The incident drew numerous comments from social media users, with many sharing similar encounters. One user recounted a comparable experience, lamenting, "Happened to me 15 days ago. In my case, it's some used old android phone inside iPhone packaging. My money was gone. Amazon refused any help. Folks please, stop buying expensive stuff from Amazon."

Another user echoed the sentiment, highlighting the challenges faced when seeking assistance from Amazon. "@Amazonhelp how do I return this fake coffee espresso machine to deliver. I will never buy anything from Amazon again," expressed a frustrated user.

The thread further highlighted grievances with Amazon's customer service, with one user stating, "Bro, I had a similar issue with Amazon. These people @AmazonHelp will just keep asking you to send proofs and make you wait. And after a certain time, they will say that they have checked with their internal team and the right product was sent from our end. Sorry we can't assist."

