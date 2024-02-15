Twitter
Man fearlessly handles massive king cobra bare-handed, viral video shocks internet

A viral video circulating on social media features Nick the Wrangler fearlessly handling a massive king cobra with bare hands.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 04:03 PM IST

Edited by

In a world where the fear of snakes is widespread, a recent viral video is capturing the attention of millions online. For those who are not fond of these slithering creatures, this clip might just test your limits.

The video, which has been making rounds on various social media platforms, features a daring individual fearlessly handling a monstrous king cobra with nothing but bare hands. The king cobra, known for its venomous nature, is a snake that typically sends shivers down people's spines.

The footage, shared on Instagram by Nick the Wrangler, self-proclaimed as an animal and reptile addict, showcases the man confidently gripping the massive king cobra. The video has quickly gained popularity, amassing over 4 million views.

Nick's bio on Instagram reveals his passion for animals and reptiles, and it seems his fearless encounter with the king cobra has both fascinated and concerned viewers. Social media users expressed a mix of reactions to the daring act.

While some viewers applauded Nick's courage and enjoyed the unusual spectacle, others couldn't help but express their apprehensions. One user commented, "This is scary," highlighting the inherent fear associated with such close encounters with venomous snakes. Another exclaimed, "OMG this is so so dangerous," emphasizing the potential risks involved.

A third user urged caution, saying, "Don't do it again," reflecting concerns for Nick's safety and the unpredictability of handling such a dangerous reptile.

As the video continues to circulate and garner attention, it raises questions about the fine line between fascination and the inherent fear humans have for certain creatures, particularly those known for their deadly capabilities.

