Man cuddles with lion and leopard cub, viral video makes internet furious

A controversial video circulating on Instagram depicts a man affectionately interacting with lion and leopard cubs in a domestic setting.

In a recent Instagram post shared by user yara_goryanskiy, a video featuring a man playing with lion and leopard cubs has ignited a passionate online discussion. The clip captures the man in a domestic setting, engaging in affectionate gestures with the young wild cats as they share a couch with him.

The video unfolds with the man comfortably seated, tenderly petting a lion cub nestled by his side. Shortly after, a leopard cub joins the heartwarming scene. Yara_goryanskiy, known for sharing similar interactions with various big cats on Instagram, tagged the post with popular hashtags like #lion and #leopard, drawing significant attention to the video.

While the footage has garnered millions of views, it has also prompted numerous questions and concerns. Many viewers have expressed that, despite the seemingly heartwarming nature of the interactions, such close contact may not be in the best interest of the animals involved. Critics argue that these wild creatures inherently belong in their natural habitats and should not be confined to a human home. Some suggest that the man's actions, although appearing loving, may be driven by selfish motives and could ultimately harm the well-being of the cubs.

Commentary from viewers has been diverse, with one user simply stating, "This is stupid." Another expressed anger, saying, "This made me angry." A third commented, "Stupidity at its peak."