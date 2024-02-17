Twitter
Headlines

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

NASA shares stunning image of frozen seawater on Earth taken from ISS

Meet man, once waiter, now owns Rs 15100000 crore company, beat Google to become one of largest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his daily routine as Meta CEO, first thing he does after waking up is..

'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

9 times Dev Anand inspired us with strong motivational messages

Most expensive all-rounder of IPL 2024

10 footballers to score most goals in Champions League

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Made for Rs 7 crore, this film earned Rs 50 crore, its Bollywood remake was blockbuster too, boosted career of..

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

HomeViral

Viral

Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

A viral video circulating on social media shows a man fearlessly grappling with a monstrous king cobra, sparking mixed reactions online.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a digital age where fears of snakes run deep, a recent viral video is sending shockwaves across the internet, captivating the attention of millions worldwide. For those with a phobia of these slithering creatures, brace yourselves - this clip might just push you to your limits.

The video, now circulating on various social media platforms, showcases a daring individual confronting a monstrous king cobra bare-handed, a snake nearly double the size of the man himself. The king cobra, infamous for its venomous bite, typically invokes fear and trepidation in the hearts of onlookers.

Shared initially on Instagram by Akash Jadhav, the footage has swiftly garnered widespread attention, amassing over 30,000 likes and counting.

Social media users have been quick to react, offering a spectrum of responses to this audacious feat.

While some hailed the man's bravery and found entertainment in the unconventional spectacle, others couldn't suppress their unease. One commenter succinctly captured the sentiment, remarking, "This is scary," underscoring the inherent dread associated with such perilous encounters with venomous serpents. Another exclaimed, "OMG, this is so so dangerous," highlighting the potential hazards involved in such reckless behavior.

A third voice of caution emerged among the comments, advising, "Don't do it again," echoing concerns for the man's safety and the unpredictable nature of handling such a formidable reptile.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Jay Shah's announcement on T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy goes viral

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties in Munich amid diplomatic row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE