Man captures monstrous king cobra nearly double his size in viral video, internet is shocked

A viral video circulating on social media shows a man fearlessly grappling with a monstrous king cobra, sparking mixed reactions online.

In a digital age where fears of snakes run deep, a recent viral video is sending shockwaves across the internet, captivating the attention of millions worldwide. For those with a phobia of these slithering creatures, brace yourselves - this clip might just push you to your limits.

The video, now circulating on various social media platforms, showcases a daring individual confronting a monstrous king cobra bare-handed, a snake nearly double the size of the man himself. The king cobra, infamous for its venomous bite, typically invokes fear and trepidation in the hearts of onlookers.

Shared initially on Instagram by Akash Jadhav, the footage has swiftly garnered widespread attention, amassing over 30,000 likes and counting.

Social media users have been quick to react, offering a spectrum of responses to this audacious feat.

While some hailed the man's bravery and found entertainment in the unconventional spectacle, others couldn't suppress their unease. One commenter succinctly captured the sentiment, remarking, "This is scary," underscoring the inherent dread associated with such perilous encounters with venomous serpents. Another exclaimed, "OMG, this is so so dangerous," highlighting the potential hazards involved in such reckless behavior.

A third voice of caution emerged among the comments, advising, "Don't do it again," echoing concerns for the man's safety and the unpredictable nature of handling such a formidable reptile.