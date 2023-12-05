'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about 2024

In an interview with the Daily Star, the man who claims to see the future made some shocking revelations about next year, 2024.

In a surprising turn of events, Athos Salomé, popularly known as Living Nostradamus for his shocking predictions, many of which he claims to be true, has warned of an impending big brother state to appear in 2024 with the ‘matrix of modern surveillance.’

In an interview with the Daily Star, the man who claims to see the future made some shocking revelations about next year, 2024.

He informs people to remain attentive in the wake of artificial intelligence (AI) advancing the power of CCTV. He further said that facial recognition technologies being built in China and the US will bring a ‘new age without privacy.’

“The matrix of modern surveillance symbolises the expanding web of monitoring and control that pervades our world,” Athos told the Daily Star.

"We are rapidly approaching a reality where privacy becomes a notion granting governments and corporations unparalleled access to individuals personal information,” he further said.