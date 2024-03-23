Inspired by Ramayana, man in MP gifts mother footwear made from his own skin

Raunak Gurjar, a history-sheeter from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, garnered attention for an act of immense love towards his mother during a religious event.

A heartwarming gesture from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh has caught the attention of many, as a history-sheeter, Raunak Gurjar, made headlines for an act of immense love towards his mother. Rather than his past notoriety for criminal activities, Gurjar's unusual gift has drawn widespread admiration. He presented his mother with a pair of footwear crafted from his own skin during the seven-day Bhagwat Katha at the Akhada ground in Sandipani Nagar of Ujjain.

Reported by Times Now, Gurjar, who had previously been shot in the leg by the police, underwent a procedure to have skin removed from his thigh. This skin was then donated to a skilled cobbler who crafted it into the unique footwear.

In an interview with Times Now, Gurjar explained his inspiration, stating, “I recite the Ramayana regularly, and I am deeply influenced by the character of Lord Rama. Lord Rama himself said that even making sandals from one’s own skin is not enough for one’s mother. So, this idea came to my mind, and I decided to make footwear from my skin and gift them to my mother.”

Further quoted by News18, Gurjar expressed, “I want to tell society that heaven lies at the feet of the parents. The father is the ladder to heaven, while the mother is the one who will make it there.”

During the Bhagavad Katha proceedings, led by Jitendra Maharaj, Gurjar adorned his mother’s feet with the unique footwear, as reported by The Free Press Journal.

Gurjar’s selfless act deeply moved his mother, who couldn’t hold back her tears. “I consider myself fortunate to have a son like Ronak. May God protect him from all hardships and bless him with a life devoid of any sorrow,” The Free Press Journal quoted Gurjar’s mother.