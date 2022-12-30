Influencer dances to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' on beach, viral video impresses internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: The first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan was released this week. The filmmakers released the music video for the song Besharam Rang, which, we must say, has completely taken over the internet.Fans are gushing over everything from SRK and Deepika's sizzling hot chemistry to their daring dance moves in scenic Spain. And the fashionista in us will not be able to get enough of Deepika and Shah Rukh's oh-so-glam looks. Several social media users, including celebrities, have shared videos of themselves performing the upbeat song 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming film. Now, a clip of an Indian influencer imitating Deepika Padukone's sultry moves has gone viral on the internet. The girl in the video is identified as Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar and the viral clip is shared on her official Instagram handle. Take a look here:

In the viral video, Tanvi can be seen dancing to Besharam Rang song while donning a purple bikini with a blue sarong. And as the clip goes on, one can see how entirely invested she is in the performance and her killer expressions have totally steal the show. Tanvi's moves were simply on-point and you might end up watching the clip on loop, just like us.

"Be Besharam If doing what you love , wearing what you like & living the life you want makes you “Besharam” in someone’s eyes , it’s absolutely fine We’re entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF" Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar captioned the clip on Instagram.

This video was shared on December 29. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 9,000 times and the number are steadily increasing. While some loved her expressions, others wished her luck for her future.

One person in the comment section wrote, "She is so good, i loved your performance." Another person added, "Perfectly done, i loved it." "So so so impressive, your dance skills are so good" said a third. A fourth person said, "omg, you rocked it, god bless you "

About Pathaan

Pathaan marks the first time that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham appear together. Siddharth Anand directed the film, which was produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the fourth book in the YRF Spy Universe. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions on January 25, 2023, during the Republic Day weekend. Pathaan, a RAW field agent, will be played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film.The first single, Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone, was a huge success when it was released on December 12, 2022.