Bride's incredible yoga flex during varmala ceremony stuns internet, video goes viral

New Delhi: Indian weddings are always grand affairs, with countless memories made over the course of several days and many functions. The bride and groom are busy surprising each other before their big day, so there is always some sort of banter going on between relatives. And, thanks to the internet, we can witness many such private and special moments. Recently, a clip of a bride’s incredible backbend during the varmala ceremony has gone crazy viral on social media. The video has taken the internet by surprise and you must watch it here:

The video begins with the bride putting a garland around the groom's neck. Just as the groom chooses to do exactly the same, the bride makes it challenging for the groom-to-be to put the garland around her neck. Even when wearing a heavy bridal lehenga, the bride bends back in an arch. However, the groom was able to put the garland around the bride's neck. Throughout the enjoyable video, the couple was all smiles. The adorable clip was shared on Instagram by user named Prachi Tomar with a caption that reads,"WHEN THE BRIDE TOOK YOGA TOO SERIOUSLY"

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has been viewed 1.7 million times. The video also has more than one lakh likes and numerous comments. Netizens flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Ramdev baba be like: Hamari Chhori Chhoro se kam hai ke?. " A second person in the comments said, "Ek yoga krne wali biwi to mai bhi deserve krta hu." "Badi shadi me bhi varmala ye ghanti wale music pe hi hoti h ," said a third. A fourth person added, "Most of the people are talking about her lehnga only."