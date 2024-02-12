Twitter
Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

The model first appears in the video riding the London tube while decked up as a bride in a red "lehenga" with intricate embroidery and ostentatious jewellery.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

A young woman walking through the streets of London while wearing a red wedding "lehenga" has become popular on social media. Shraddha, a Spanish-Indian model with 1,68,000 Instagram followers, posted the reel. She also identifies herself as a viral media specialist and digital marketer in her bio.

The model first appears in the video riding the London tube while decked up as a bride in a red "lehenga" with intricate embroidery and ostentatious jewellery. Everyone is staring at her as she boards the train because the other passengers are enthralled with her outfit. When she gets there, she strolls through the streets and gets the same kind of attention. While others cast inquisitive glances, some were also observed taking pictures of her. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha✨ (@shr9ddha)

 

''Giving y'all anxiety through the screen,'' the video was captioned. The text insert on the video reads, ''Reactions to a desi top and skirt in London.''

The reel has received over 42 million views and 2,732,494 likes since it was shared on February 1. 

Internet users have responded to the video in a variety of ways. Some praised her confidence, while others called her out for "attention-seeking behaviour." On the other hand, some praised her for accepting her cultural identity and liked that she was at ease in her own skin. One of the user wrote, "Frankly speaking,she is beautiful without makeup."

Another user penned, "In India people will think you are a runaway bride." The last user wrote, "Embarrassing. Who actually wears a wedding lehnga & go to streets or metro stations like that? People don't even do that in India. Attention seeking behaviour in the name of "cultural appreciation" to get some likes & followers lol these ppl."

