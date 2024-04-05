'India is not even for experts': Man takes selfie with leopard that entered his farm, viral video

A viral video from India has stunned social media users worldwide, showing a man calmly taking a selfie with a leopard that wandered onto his farm.

In a testament to India's incredible diversity and occasional jaw-dropping encounters with wildlife, a recent video that went viral on social media has left people worldwide in utter disbelief. The video captures a heart-stopping moment as a man casually takes a selfie with a leopard that wandered onto his farm.

Shared on Instagram by user @ghantaa, the video quickly amassed a staggering 169k likes, showcasing the widespread astonishment at the surreal encounter.

The footage depicts the fearless man calmly posing alongside the wild leopard, seemingly unfazed by the presence of one of nature's most formidable predators.

Reactions to the viral clip poured in from all corners of the internet, reflecting a mix of shock, humor, and admiration for the man's nerve:

One individual quipped, "India is not for beginners," highlighting the country's reputation for its unique and sometimes challenging experiences.

Another joked, imagining the leopard's perspective with, "Leopard be like, 'My reign of terror is over.'"

A third commenter humorously declared, "The word 'fear' left the chat," capturing the audacious spirit showcased in the video.

Others marveled at the man's composure, with one remarking, "India is not even for experts," acknowledging the extraordinary nature of the encounter.

And in a nod to the cameraman's seemingly invincible status, another commenter humorously noted, "Bro knows that the cameraman never dies."