'We regret the confusion': IIT Bombay after posting edited photo of tricolour in Facebook post

The institution has reacted after receiving internet trolling for sharing an edited photo on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

'We regret the confusion': IIT Bombay after posting edited photo of tricolour in Facebook post
Photo: Facebook

After posting a "photoshopped" picture on Facebook, IIT Bombay faced trolls. Har Ghar Tiranga was observed as India marked its 76th anniversary of independence, and many people hoisted the flag at their homes and places of work. The institution has reacted after receiving internet trolling for sharing an edited photo on social media.

In a Facebook post, it said, "The picture of the IIT Bombay Main Building with a flag was a depiction to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and not an actual photo. Our goal was to create the spirit of the Mahotsav. We regret the confusion this may have caused."

Many users commented on the IIT Bombay’s viral post. One user wrote, "What stopped you from putting up the Flag and then putting a actual photo?" Another said, "please don't do such things it's iit Bombay, maintain it's dignity by anymeans".

IIT Bombay posted a picture of its main building with a national flag flying over it on Facebook. However, internet users said that the national flag appeared "photoshopped". But because it appeared to be completely edited, many users said it was photoshopped. On August 8, the week before Independence Day, the institute uploaded the cover picture for their page.

