Viral video: Kid pokes fun at Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif in Sunny Deol style

The video is from Pakistan and reports state that it is from a PTI rally, the party of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Photo via Twitter

A video is currently going viral on social media where a small child can be seen making rhetoric against the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif. What's funny about the video is that the style in which the kid speaks in the video is sure to remind you of Tara Singh from 'Gadar', played by Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. 

The video is from Pakistan and reports state that it is from a PTI rally, the party of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. In the video, a child, wearing black glasses, said 'Us 3 brothers eat a roti together and you two brothers eat the whole country together. Why is this your father's country? Shehbaz Sharif go back, Shehbaz Sharif go back'.

Watch the viral video here.

So far, more than 50,000 people have seen this video. It already has more than 1,500 likes and 355 retweets on it. Netizens also couldn't help but share the video and their thoughts about it. One user wrote, "3 milkar 1 roti. Bhari Garibi hein bhai (1 roti in 3 people, extreme poverty brother)," while another said, "Lmao Pakistani people are so savage." Many other users posted laughing emojis as comments under the video.

